Motorcyclist ejected, killed, after striking vehicle on Highway C in Salem Lakes

Posted 2:47 pm, August 19, 2019, by

SALEM LAKES — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday, Aug. 19 on Highway C in the Village of Salem Lakes.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said a preliminary investigation revealed the eastbound motorcyclist attempted to pass several vehicles at a very high rate of speed. The motorcycle struck a vehicle, and the motorcyclist was ejected.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The crash resulted in a closure of Highway C from U.S. 45 to 98th Street. Sheriff’s officials indicated the goal was to reopen the roadway by 3 p.m.

