Mummified human remains, altar found in child sex assault suspect’s New Jersey home

NEWARK, N.J. — A 53-year-old man arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child repeatedly had mummified remains in a closet in his home, police said.

Police also found an alter to an unknown deity in Robert Williams’ bedroom, officials said. They found the remains and altar when they executed a search warrant Thursday, Aug. 15 in connection to the sexual assaults.

Williams allegedly sexually assaulted a minor over a period of several months, beginning in 2018.

He was charged with first degree aggravated sexual assault for engaging in an act of penetration upon on a child younger than 13 years of age, first degree endangering the welfare of a child for the production of items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, second degree sexual assault upon a victim who was between the ages of 13 and 15, second degree luring, third degree endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in sexual conduct with a child, and second degree desecration of human remains.

Authorities did not identify the remains as of Monday.