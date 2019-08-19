Open Record: Totally Unreliable

MILWAUKEE — A missing tooth and flawed forensic science lead to a wrongful conviction. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs are joined by guest host Producer Pete to discuss the science of bite mark analysis. The team takes an in-depth look at a Milwaukee homicide case that landed an innocent man in jail for 24 years. Plus, the team reveals how they keep their stories balanced.
'It's essentially junk:' $7.5M bite mark settlement underscores national call for better forensic evidence
