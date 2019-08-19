× Police: 2 women suffered stab wounds during altercation in Thiensville, 1 arrested

THIENSVILLE — Two women suffered stab wounds in a physical altercation in Thiensville Saturday night, Aug. 17.

It happened around 10:30 p.m., when police were dispatched to the area near Laurel Lake Road and Heidel Road, off of Cedarburg Road/Main Street.

Police said the altercation involved two women in their 50s, one who lived at the Thiensville apartment complex, and another from outside the village. At some point during the altercation, a knife was used as a weapon.

Both women were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

One of the women was arrested.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and said there’s no danger to the public.