Police: Men hurt in separate shootings within 10-minute period

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called out to separate shootings within about 10 minutes Monday night, Aug. 19.

The first happened around 7:20 p.m. near 5th and Greenfield, where a man, 30, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He was shot during an argument, and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were on scene near 38th and Wright, where a man, 28, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were investigating the circumstances that led up to this shooting.

