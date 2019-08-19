Police to hold news conf. after officer fatally shot burglary suspect in Caledonia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA -- The Racine Police Department will be hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 after a burglary suspect was shot and killed by an officer on Crystal Spring near Richmond Drive in Caledonia in Racine County Sunday, Aug. 18.

Caledonia police said around 5 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring -- where a uniformed officer encountered a male "who immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon, causing a serious head wound to the officer."

The injured officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the individual, ending the threat.

The officer was taken to the hospital. Police said the preliminary assessment was that the officer's injuries were serious, but survivable.

The suspect died at the scene.