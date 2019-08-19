× Racine County sheriff: 81 speeders stopped in 3 days in construction zone on I-41/94

RACINE COUNTY — Increased patrols along I-41/94 in Racine County Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18 resulted in deputies stopping a total of 81 speeders in the construction zone on I-41/94.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, this was aimed at increasing safety in the construction zone. Squads were deployed with an emphasis on speed violations.

Sheriff’s officials said two speeders were traveling at more than 100 miles per hour in the construction zone, two were traveling at more than 95-99 miles per hour, and 77 were traveling at 80 to 89 miles per hour. This, in the 60 miles per hour work zone.

The release stated, “These speeds are dangerous for everyone. We are asking our motoring public to use common sense and follow the speed limit in construction zones.”

“The few minutes that you may save by speeding is not worth the risk,” said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in the release.

Sheriff’s officials noted there were also three drug-related arrests and 35 other citations handed out during this enforcement initiative.