Sheriff: Dump truck driver changed lanes, striking sedan, sending it into median barrier on I-41/94

RACINE COUNTY — There were no injuries in a crash on I-41/94 northbound near Durand Avenue Monday, Aug. 19, which happened when the driver of a dump truck changed lanes and struck another vehicle.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation revealed a Chrysler sedan was headed northbound in the far right lane, with a dump truck in the middle lane.

The driver of the dump truck moved into the far right lane, still occupied by the Chrysler, striking the rear of the Chrysler.

The impact sent the Chrysler across three lanes of traffic and into the concrete median barrier wall, which was pushed into the left lane of I-41/94 southbound.

No other vehicles were struck when the barrier shifted.

Again, no one was hurt.

Several lanes were closed to traffic for approximately 30 minutes due to the crash, and the concrete median barrier was assessed for structural integrity, and pushed back into place.