Small plane crashes in soybean field in Fort Atkinson, pilot not hurt

FORT ATKINSON — A small airplane crashed in a soybean field in Fort Atkinson Monday, Aug. 19, after the pilot experience engine failure.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon, deputies responded to the crash just north of the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was not hurt.

He said after experiencing engine failure, he tried to return to the airport, but he wasn’t able to make it back to the airport.

#BREAKING plane down in a soybean field in Fort Atkinson, next to the airport. Small plane lost power. Not sure if plane was taking off/landing. Pilot crashed into the field. Pilot was not hurt. FAA en route to investigate @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/C9AqBchFJ9 — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) August 19, 2019

The FAA was headed to the scene, and would be leading this investigation.