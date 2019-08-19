× Start planning now: Milwaukee Brewers reveal 2020 spring training schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Monday, Aug. 19 the team’s 2020 spring training schedule, which begins on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. The team’s home opener at American Family Fields of Phoenix is slated for Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers say the spring training schedule consists of 34 games (19 at home/15 on the road), including four split squad dates. Following the team’s final spring game in Arizona on Sunday, March 22 against the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers will close out the exhibition schedule at Miller Park with a pair of games against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and position players have a report date of Monday, Feb. 17. The first full-team workout is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The 2020 season marks the second spring for the Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Information regarding ticket prices, on-sale dates and the broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

CLICK AND PRINT your own 2020 Brewers spring training schedule