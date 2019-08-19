The ways you can learn a new language with technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you ever think you could learn a new language using Netflix?

Today, I’m looking at several ways you can get fluent without ever stepping foot in a classroom!

Babbel

First up Babbel, a popular website and app!

Babbel offers 14 different languages and uses speech recognition software to measure how well your pronunciation matches what you’re trying to say.

"So our users have an opportunity not just to learn the language like vocabulary and grammar, but also really practice their pronunciation and get some feedback," says Jennifer Dorman, an instructional designer at Babbel.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro onInstagram, Facebook, Podcast, Newsletter & Twitter

Lessons are 15 minutes and designed with real world conversation in mind. Plus, the first lesson is free, after that plans start at $7 a month.

Tandem

An app called Tandem matches you with a “‘language exchange partner”’ so you can teach each other your native languages, as well as commonly used slang!

An online community lets you practice speaking on common topics like French wine or Italian cars.

The first lesson is free and you can continue from $7 a month or $50 for the year.

Tinycards

Tinycards is from language learning leader Duolingo! It puts a fun spin on learning to speak Spanish and more.

The bite sized memory games can be played anywhere for a quick international lesson.

Also, it’s totally free!

YouTube

Stream your way to speaking a new language! YouTube is full of instructional videos to help you learn languages from around the world.

Netflix

Even a Netflix binge can be a study session!

All you have to do is search for the language you want to learn along with the word "shows" and you’ll see a list of stuff to watch in that language.

Then, you can cross reference what you're hearing by turning on closed captioning.