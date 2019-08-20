3 suspects accused of stealing hundreds from Menomonee Falls Pick ‘n Save

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the Pick ‘n Save store on Appleton Avenue. Before leaving the store with their stolen goods, police say one suspect pushed an employee out of the doorway.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the theft happened on Sunday, Aug. 18 just before 11 p.m.

Officials say the suspects selected over $400 worth of merchandise, including batteries, deodorant, lotion and other frequently resold items. The suspects then concealed them in handbags, a stolen backpack and a stolen clothes hamper.

When approached by an employee, one suspect pushed them out of the way to “allow for their escape.”

The trio left in a black SUV with no license plates.

Suspect #1 is described as a female black in her 20s, weighing 170-200lbs. She was wearing a white t-shirt with a depiction of a red or pink Corvette, black shorts and black Nike sandals.

Suspect #2 is described as a female black 30-45 years old, weighing 200-250lbs. She was wearing a pink fleece jacket, gray leggings and black tennis shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a female black in her 20s, weighing 175-225lbs. She was wearing a gray t-shirt with a camoflauge green MTV logo, black athletic pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.