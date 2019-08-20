× Baby dies after being struck by vehicle in driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — A 5-month-old baby died after being struck by a vehicle that pulled into a driveway on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, authorities were called to a home in the 1700 block of Dawson Street in response to a baby struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, IEMS rushed the baby to Riley Hospital for Children to be treated for injuries. The baby was pronounced dead early Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation shows the child was sitting in a baby seat in the driveway when the mother stepped inside. The father then pulled into the driveway, did not see the baby and struck him with his vehicle.

Police say the parents immediately called for help and are cooperating with investigators.