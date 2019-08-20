MILWAUKEE -- They make everyday tasks just a little bit easier -- and each will cost you less than a quarter. FOX6's Steve Noviello joins FOX6 WakeUp with the best "life hacks."
Best life hacks: They make everyday tasks easier — and each cost less than 25¢
-
Consumer Reports: The most reliable appliance brands revealed
-
Cost of taking your pet on vacation
-
Save space and time: The do’s and don’ts of packing for dorm life
-
The cost of cancer: 25% of survivors face financial hardship, report finds
-
Opening Day of Summerfest: Tips on “How to Fest” on day one
-
-
Window shopping for replacement windows
-
Bring 3, get in free! Hundreds help Stomp Out Hunger before heading in to Summerfest
-
Wisconsin Senate approves prescription drug step therapy
-
Kids in danger: Hot cars
-
Over-processed foods add 500 calories to your diet every day, causing weight gain
-
-
County task force to cast vote Tuesday on future of Mitchell Park Domes
-
Pixel gets hands free gesture control, flight tracking app & free way to speed up a sluggish computer
-
‘Try the alternative:’ Wisconsin is the leading state in the nation for goat milk production