Brain cancer survivor wins Chevy Camaro after hitting hole-in-1 at Make-A-Wish golf outing

Posted 4:13 pm, August 20, 2019, by
Craig Hatch

Craig Hatch

KOHLER — A Campbellsport man who is a brain cancer survivor himself aced the 17th hole at Blackwolf Run’s River Course on Aug. 19 during Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s annual golf outing.

According to a news release from officials with Van Horn Automotive Group, one of the sponsors of the golf outing, Craig Hatch, with an eight iron in hand, approached the 154-yard 17th hole of the River Course for his first tee shot of the day during a shotgun start.

“I didn’t think the ball actually went in!” Hatch said in the release. “It was my first shot of the day, and I was in disbelief. As the witness walked to the hole to verify that it was in there, I ran next to her because I couldn’t believe it. It was my first hole-in-one and my first time golfing in the Make-A-Wish golf outing.”

Congratulations, and great shot, Mr. Hatch!

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. CLICK HERE to learn more about Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, or to support their mission.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.