Find out your pizza personality — and what your favorite pizza toppings say about you

Posted 10:34 am, August 20, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The month of August has been dubbed "Zaugust" by Marcus Theatres and Zaffiro's Pizza. To celebrate, the Zaffiro's Pizza locations at Marcus North Shore in Mequon and Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin are rolling out some new year-round specials. Including a 43 pizza Wednesday -- where you can get a 10-inch personal cheese pizza for $3 and a $9 lunch special. Marcus enlisted Nick Chipman of Dude Foods to create some pizza personality profiles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.