MILWAUKEE -- The month of August has been dubbed "Zaugust" by Marcus Theatres and Zaffiro's Pizza. To celebrate, the Zaffiro's Pizza locations at Marcus North Shore in Mequon and Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin are rolling out some new year-round specials. Including a 43 pizza Wednesday -- where you can get a 10-inch personal cheese pizza for $3 and a $9 lunch special. Marcus enlisted Nick Chipman of Dude Foods to create some pizza personality profiles.
Find out your pizza personality — and what your favorite pizza toppings say about you
