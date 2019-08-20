× Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks director, spoke at Rotary Club of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The director of Milwaukee County Parks spoke to Milwaukee leaders at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Guy Smith offered an update on what’s happening with the parks overall, with new public-private partnerships playing a major role.

He also answered questions from those in attendance.

With electric scooters back on Milwaukee’s streets, he clarified where you can ride them in parks in Milwaukee County.

“As soon as those started popping up, there was state statute that has changed, and, at this point, they can currently be used on our paths,” said Smith.

Smith has been with Milwaukee County Parks since 2004.