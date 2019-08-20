New movie ‘Angel Has Fallen:’ Gino gets escape training from former CIA agent

MILWAUKEE -- In the new movie "Angel Has Fallen" -- a secret service agent is framed for an attempted assassination of the president. Gino recently traveled to Los Angeles where he got some escape training from a former CIA agent.

