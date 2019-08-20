Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Aug. 19. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a local hospital for the report of an 18-year-old Milwaukee man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of 76th and Burleigh.

Police say the investigation into the circumstances and the motive are ongoing.

The second shooting happened around 10:55 p.m. in the area of 12th and North Avenue. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.