Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 taken into custody

Posted 5:32 am, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:07AM, August 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Aug. 19. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a local hospital for the report of an 18-year-old Milwaukee man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of 76th and Burleigh.

Shooting near 76th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

Police say the investigation into the circumstances and the motive are ongoing.

The second shooting happened around 10:55 p.m. in the area of 12th and North Avenue. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shooting near 12th Street and North Avenue in Milwaukee

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.