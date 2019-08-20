Prosecutors: Milwaukee man stabbed taxi driver in neck, damaged his vehicle with lighter

MILWAUKEE — An unsuspecting taxi driver was stabbed in the neck by a Milwaukee man prosecutors said intended to kill the driver. The stabbing was only the beginning.

Scott Perez, 34, faces the following charges:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery with use of force

Arson of property other than building

Police said around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, Perez was waiting near 37th and Lapham. He had called for a private taxi, stating he needed a ride to the airport.

Once inside the black Lincoln, court documents said Perez made small talk with the driver.

As they approached Layton and Howell, prosecutors said Perez asked if the driver had a wife or a girlfriend. After answering, prosecutors said Perez stabbed the driver in the neck with a knife.

The driver told police he slammed on the brakes, grabbed the blade of the knife, undid his seat belt, and jumped out of his vehicle.

It didn’t stop there.

As the victim ran to a nearby home for help, he told police Perez got into the driver’s seat and continued to circle the block.

Prosecutors said Perez drove the vehicle to Wilson Park, where he began pounding on a man’s window and asked him for a lighter.

Soon after giving him one, the witness told police he noticed flames inside the black Lincoln.

Police arrived to find significant fire damage to the vehicle. They lifted prints off the vehicle, which led police to Perez.

Perez was in court Monday, Aug. 19 for his initial appearance. Cash bond was set at $50,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.