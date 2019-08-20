Racine police: Suspect arrested and charged after woman shot in head near Bates and Taylor Avenue

RACINE — Racine police on Tuesday, Aug. 20 revealed an initial investigation into a shooting that happened on Bate Street near Taylor Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 18 led to the development of a suspect — David Cunningham, 28.

Police said Cunningham was arrested on one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim in this case, a woman, 34, was fighting for her life Monday after she was shot in the head Sunday night.

“We did have a victim who was shot in the head that was flighted to Froedtert,” said Sgt. Adam Malacara with the Racine Police Department.

Police received an update Monday regarding the victim’s condition, and said she has a 50% chance of survival.

“Chance of survival 50/50 is good news and that’s a little uplifting,” said Malacara.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.