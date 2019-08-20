Severe storm winds flipped 4 semis on I-80 in Iowa

ADAIR, Iowa — Torrential downpours and lightning swept through Iowa and northwest Illinois Tuesday morning bringing blustery winds that flipped four semi-trucks on Interstate 80.

The semis tipped over near the 80-mile marker by the Adair rest stop on I-80, according to an Iowa State Patrol Facebook post.

Minor injuries were reported. The photos were posted just before 8 a.m. on August 20.

The National Weather Service — Quad Cities reported wind gusts of up to 70 mph across southeast Iowa just after the photos were posted. Earlier in the morning, 40 mph winds were reported moving into Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Several local storm reports on the NWS website indicated multiple trees, branches and power poles were also down in Des Moines county.