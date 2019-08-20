× State Republicans introduce bills to combat elder abuse

MADISON — A pair of Republican legislators is introducing a package of legislation designed to combat elder abuse.

Sen. Patrick Testin and Rep. John Macco’s bills would expedite hearings in criminal cases involving elderly victims or witnesses and allow brokers and investment advisers to delay transactions from vulnerable adults’ accounts when they suspect financial exploitation.

The bills also would allow banks, lenders and check-cashing services to refuse or delay transactions if they suspect a vulnerable adult, strengthen criminal penalties for sexually abusing or physically abusing people over 60 and create sentence enhancers for crimes involving the elderly.

The bills stem from recommendations from former Attorney General Brad Schimel’s Elder Abuse Task Force.