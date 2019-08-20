Suspected drug dealer arrested for OWI after leading Brown County deputies on wrong-way chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHWAUBENON -- A wild and terrifying police chase in Ashwaubenon Friday, Aug. 16 involved a suspected drug dealer, accused of leading authorities across two counties -- and into oncoming traffic.

Dashcam video showed a red truck flying past an awaiting Brown County Sheriff's Office squad on I-41 in Ashwaubenon. Multiple officers had been chasing him for more than 30 miles by this point.

At speeds continually approaching 100 miles per hour, deputies tried multiple times to use stop sticks to deflate his tires. That didn't work, but deputies continued as the truck swerved in and out of traffic.

On I-43, the deputy closed in. The man suddenly veered into the median, through the grass, and into oncoming interstate traffic.

The deputy made a split-second decision, in the interest of public safety, and followed -- with cars and semis coming straight at him.

Just as quickly, the truck cut across that traffic -- the driver using the on-ramp as his exit.

The deputy sped through two oncoming vehicles, around a blind curve, and then again through the grass, before seeing his chance to use a PIT maneuver to spin the truck out of control.

It worked, but the man jumped out and ran. Deputies found him more than 100 yards away, hiding inside a nearby business. A Taser had to be used in order to arrest him.

"It's shocking," said Captain Dan Sandberg with the Brown County Sheriff's Office. "We see this happen on a regular basis, but it's still shocking me every time you see it, and we got so lucky that nobody was killed by this person."

The driver, Jonathon Tease, 40, faces multiple charges, including fleeing, resisting or obstructing an officer, and OWI, second offense.