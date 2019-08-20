The new James Bond movie now has a title

LONDON — We can stop calling it “Bond 25” now.

The 25th entry in the James Bond franchise now has a title.

On Tuesday, the official James Bond Twitter account announced that the new film is titled “No Time to Die.”

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

“Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE,” the tweet read. “Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US.”

There’s been tons of excitement surrounding the film, given that it reportedly will be Craig’s last turn as Bond.

The actor has been spotted around London recently filming scenes for the movie.

The project has had its share of misfortune, including Craig injuring his ankle in May while filming in Jamaica and a crew member sustaining a minor injury after a controlled explosion on the UK set.

Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux and Jeffrey Wright costar in the film. Cary Fukunaga is directing.