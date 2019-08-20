Vertical construction now underway at Foxconn complex in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and its construction manager, Gilbane | Exyte, announced this week the start of vertical construction of the company’s 993,460 square-foot Gen6 Fab at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

A news release from WisconnValleyCenter.com says the start of vertical construction was marked by the installation of the first of more than 400 precast panels, weighing up to 75,000 pounds each and measuring 14 inches in thickness and up to 48 feet in height. The precast panels are being erected utilizing two cranes and two crews.

Officials say Foxconn has awarded more than $175 million to date in total contract value for work at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. Work is ongoing towards the planned operational date for the facility next year.