Caught on camera: 3 visitors from Texas seen riding dockless scooters along I-94

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) highway cameras captured an unusual sight -- three men riding dockless scooters on the shoulder of I-94 between 25th Street and 13th Street on Monday, Aug. 19. All three were slapped with hefty fines, and officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office in a news conference Tuesday warned this could've been catastrophic -- using the men as an example of what not to do.

"I think common sense now is not as common as it used to be," said Michael Maher.

On Monday afternoon, it was not just cars, SUVs, and semis zipping down I-94. WisDOT video showed three men riding dockless scooters single file on the freeway.

Later, they made an attempt to exit the interstate, but before that could happen, deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) stopped to question them. At one point, the rider in the red baseball cap appeared to get animated with investigators as he explained what happened.

According to a spokeswoman from the MCSO, the three men stated they were visiting from Texas, and were using their GPS to navigate to the Harley-Davidson Museum with the scooters. All three men received a citation for moped/cycle on freeway where prohibited. It carries a fine of $204.

Later, the dockless scooters were loaded into a deputy's squad -- and the three men were driven from the interstate.

"This could've been a situation that could've been catastrophic," said Inspector Daniel Hughes with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. "They had to cross three lanes of traffic that were going at 50 miles per hour, give or take, in order to get to the right distress. I believe they were trying to make the best decision under the circumstance, but it was a poor decision in the first place."

Spokespersons for scooter companies remind everyone to obey the law while riding.

Cat Goulet said she's worried these types of actions will result in dockless scooters being plucked from the city. On Monday, Aug. 19, Marquette University officials announced scooters are prohibited on campus property.

"It's causing a giant frenzy," said Cat Goulet. "They hit really big, and now there are so many people complaining because the rules are being broken. It's causing a giant frenzy," Goulet said. "That's the reason these things have a bad reputation."