Woman appears to pull gun on driver during Arkansas road rage altercation

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A road rage incident in the Arkansas River Valley was caught on camera by an eyewitness after a gun was pulled on one of the drivers.

The video showed the woman, pistol in hand, after she got out of her truck at a Fort Smith intersection and confronted the driver behind her, according to the person who recorded it.

Eyewitnesses said the woman in the white pickup became enraged after the driver behind her, in a white Pontiac sedan, honked and threw a cup at the truck. It's not clear what led up to that.

Video showed the pickup driver, holding what appeared to be a gun in one hand, hurled the cup back at the Pontiac. Other drivers got out of their vehicles to try to break it up.

The man that shot the video said the incident was over before police could arrive.

KFSM contacted police, who said they were looking into the footage.