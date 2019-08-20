Woman dies, man injured after falling into quarry in Winnebago County

POYGAN, Wis. — A woman has died and her husband was injured after they fell into a quarry in Winnebago County.

The incident happened Monday in the town of Poygan. Authorities say they are still investigating, but it appears the couple from Oshkosh had been at a nearby business and walked to the top ridge of an adjacent quarry. It appears they were unfamiliar with the terrain in the area.

Authorities identified the woman who died as 31-year-old Alissa Bartels. WLUK reports her husband, 31-year-old Lucas Bartels, is in good condition at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

They were found by a friend at the bottom of the quarry, where there is roughly a 40- to 50-foot drop. The woman died at the scene. Her husband was airlifted to the hospital.