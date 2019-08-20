Woman dies, man injured after falling into quarry in Winnebago County

Posted 2:53 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:06PM, August 20, 2019

POYGAN, Wis. — A woman has died and her husband was injured after they fell into a quarry in Winnebago County.

The incident happened Monday in the town of Poygan. Authorities say they are still investigating, but it appears the couple from Oshkosh had been at a nearby business and walked to the top ridge of an adjacent quarry. It appears they were unfamiliar with the terrain in the area.

Couple falls into quarry credit: WLUK

Authorities identified the woman who died as 31-year-old Alissa Bartels. WLUK reports her husband, 31-year-old Lucas Bartels, is in good condition at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

They were found by a friend at the bottom of the quarry, where there is roughly a 40- to 50-foot drop. The woman died at the scene. Her husband was airlifted to the hospital.

