$100 bonus available: Miller Park to host special ‘end of summer’ hiring event

MILWAUKEE — Miller Park will host a Delaware North Sportservice job fair Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

According to a press release, Delaware North Sportservice officials are looking to fill positions vacated by employees heading back to school, and is a special hiring event.

Those who complete all scheduled shifts will receive a $100 bonus at the end of the season.

Officials noted a majority of those who apply receive job offers immediately at these hiring events.

Available positions include concessions, food runners, dessert cart attendants, delivery porters, bussers, and catering attendants.

CLICK HERE to apply.

