2 years after son’s drowning in Browns Lake, mother hands out arm wing floaties for free

RACINE COUNTY -- Two years after her son drowned, a mother on Wednesday, Aug. 21 continued her mission to prevent other families from dealing with a similar tragedy.

Tyrice Creed, 4, drowned on Aug. 21, 2017 at Browns Lake in Racine County.

Two years later, Nichole Creed, his mother, was at the Kids Cove Playground near Racine's lakefront handing out water wing arm floaties to kids. Creed said they quite possibly could've saved her son's life.

"I believe that that day, if Tyrice was wearing arm wing floaties, that he would have had a lot more of a chance to be saved, and we might not be here today doing this," said Creed. "So it means a lot to us."

It was estimated that 50 to 75 water wings were handed out for free at the event.

Part of the effort was also focused on encouraging people to keep a watchful eye on other people in the water.

By the way, the CDC classifies the wings a toys, and said they're not designed as a safety device.