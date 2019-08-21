Branding on a big scale: Massive sign installed atop Fiserv Forum, to be lit with thousands of LEDs

MILWAUKEE — You can’t miss it from the air. Fiserv Forum has some new branding atop the downtown Milwaukee arena.

The massive letters were being installed this week — and will feature LED backlighting. That is unique since most arenas and stadiums have painted letters or edge lighting on their branding.

The Milwaukee Bucks tell FOX6 News the massive sign was included as part of the naming rights deal with Fiserv. The plan right now it to light the new sign some time before the end of this month.