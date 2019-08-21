Captured on camera: 2 officers hurt during arrest of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted fugitive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted was arrested after a lengthy manhunt. In June, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force called for Eric King Jr., 39, to turn himself in. King remained on the run until two West Allis police officers got him in handcuffs on Aug. 10, during a difficult arrest that was captured on camera near 85th and Maple.

"Listen man, don't make this a big deal," King Jr. said in video from his arrest.

King was arrested after more than year on the run. Getting him in handcuffs wasn't easy.

"Taking this fugitive into custody resulted in injury to two of our officers," said Deputy Chief Chris Botsch, West Allis Police Department.

Botsch said both arresting officers needed medical attention following their encounter with King. One needed to be placed on limited duty after the arrest.

"This incident highlights the dangers law enforcement officers face," Botsch said.

King Jr. was wanted on two warrants -- one for possession to distribute narcotics; the other for violating his federal supervised release.

The U.S. Marshals considered King Jr. a danger to the public. Unaware of his past while out on patrol, two officers spotted his vehicle illegally parked on the street, with the lights off.

"They recognized, 'This doesn't fit,'" said Botsch.

Police discovered expired temporary tags didn't match the vehicle. When police pulled over the vehicle, they found King Jr. and woman inside, which led to a scuffle.

"Put your stuff on the hood! Don't touch him! Tase him! Tase him," and officer said in the video.

Court records showed King Jr. was told to stop resisting arrest multiple times. He was "moving his legs" and "spinning around." Police used a Taser a second time and also used pepper spray.

Police found narcotics in King Jr.'s shorts, and a loaded gun in the car.

New charges were filed Aug. 14:

Possession with intent to deliver heroin (greater than 10 to 50 grams)

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than five to 15 grams)

Felony bail jumping

Resisting or obstructing an officer

He made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 15, and pleaded not guilty. Cash bond was set at $2,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.

