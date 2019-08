× Elderly man injured after being struck by train in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — An elderly man was transported to the Wednesday morning, Aug. 21 after he was struck by a train while walking his dog in West Allis. It happened in the area of 76th and Hicks.

Police say the man suffered what appears to non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The dog appears uninjured and was transported back to the man’s residence.

Officers continue to investigate.