Green Bay Packers look to win in Winnipeg in 2nd to last preseason matchup vs. Oakland Raiders

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Green Bay Packers, 1-1 in the preseason, travel to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to face the Oakland Raiders Thursday, Aug. 22.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

According to Packers.com, Thursday night’s game marks the third time Green Bay has played a preseason game outside the U.S.

The last time was Aug. 2, 1998, when the Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in Tokyo, Japan.

On Aug. 16, 1997, the Packers beat the Buffalo Bills 35-3 in Toronto.

Packers.com noted Thursday will be the first time Green Bay plays a neutral-site preseason game since facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio in 2003. They were scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame game in 2016 against the Indianapolis Colts, but the game was canceled due to field conditions.

The Packers and Raiders meet for the 12th time in the preseason Thursday night, and they’ll face Oakland in the regular season on Oct. 20. The teams first met in Super Bowl II, when the Packers won 33-14 and became back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

In their last preseason meeting on Aug. 24, 2018 in Oakland, the Raiders won 13-6, with the Packers’ only points coming from two field goals by Mason Crosby.

According to Packers.com, the regular-season series started in 1972, with the Raiders winning each of the first five matchups. The Packers earned their first victory over the Raiders in 1990, and haven’t lost since — outscoring the Raiders 240-90.

The Green Bay Packers last met the Oakland Raiders in the regular season on Dec. 20, 2015 at Oakland Coliseum. The Packers won 30-20.

The Green Bay Packers close the presason at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Aug. 29, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.