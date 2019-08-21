× Investigation underway after string of armed robberies on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened just minutes apart early Wednesday morning, Aug. 21 on the city’s south side.

Police say four armed robberies happened within a two-mile radius between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The robberies happened at 3rd and Mineral, Maple and Muskego, 26th and National, and 6th and Grant.

Police say they’re looking for two suspects –armed with a black handgun.