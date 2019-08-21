Investigation underway after string of armed robberies on Milwaukee’s south side

Posted 5:41 am, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:06AM, August 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened just minutes apart early Wednesday morning, Aug. 21 on the city’s south side.

Police say four armed robberies happened within a two-mile radius between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The robberies happened at 3rd and Mineral, Maple and Muskego, 26th and National, and 6th and Grant.

Police say they’re looking for two suspects –armed with a black handgun.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.