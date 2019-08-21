Kenosha police warn there’s ‘still laws when drinking Claws’

KENOSHA — Despite the popular saying, “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws,” Kenosha police are warning people that when drinking alcohol, laws still apply.

White Claw Hard Seltzers have been a hot trend this summer.

Many companies have created their own hard seltzers including Pabst Blue Ribbon, Natural Light and Four Loko.

The now-popular expression reportedly originated on YouTube by Trevor Wallace — a comedian. Watch the video below:

Kenosha police on Monday, Aug. 19 took to Facebook to share their warning. The post reads:

