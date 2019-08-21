Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

LOS ANGELES — A little over a week after announcing their separation, actor Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from singer Miley Cyrus.

Hemsworth cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for his petition, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

The documents also indicate the pair had a premarital agreement, and that there are “no community assets.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus have been married since December 23, 2018.

The two met in 2009 on the set of the film “The Last Song.” They were on-again, off-again over several years before Hemsworth proposed in 2012. They then split and got back together in 2015.

Last year, a Malibu home shared by Cyrus and Hemsworth was lost in a wildfire. The pair and their animals were unharmed.

Days after they announced their split, Hemsworth posted a gracious message on social media wishing Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Cyrus, meanwhile, included something of a parting message in a new song titled “Slide Away,” which was released days ago.