MILWAUKEE -- If your kids aren't already back in school -- they will be soon. And that means madness returning to mornings. Shauna Hyler with Hair by Shauna Hyler joins Real Milwaukee with some time-saving styling tips for the little ones.
Make mornings easier: The essential tools you need to simplify styling your kids’ hair
-
Save a pretty penny with these budget summer beauty finds
-
July 22
-
Don’t feel the burn: Beauty expert talks about the best sunscreens for your face
-
Here’s the 411: Some fly ’90s hair trends to try this summer
-
July 8
-
-
June 3
-
June 25
-
Some tools to keep your hair looking lovely all summer long
-
August 21
-
Head back to school in style: The hottest haircuts for kids returning to class
-
-
Styling your hair: Some natural, no-heat styles that are on trend
-
Classes cancelled at Pennsylvania school after man broke in, stripped, vandalized building
-
Future Forecaster: Meet 8-year-old London from Milwaukee