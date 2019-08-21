× Man taken to hospital after crashing scooter on freeway on-ramp in California

SAN DIEGO — A man riding a dockless scooter was taken to the hospital Wednesday, Aug. 21 after authorities said he crashed while riding on a freeway on-ramp in Mission Valley, California.

The wreck happened at around 1 a.m. on the Texas Street on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

KGTV learned a group was riding scooters onto the on-ramp when one of the men rode over gravel and crashed.

The rider was knocked unconscious for several minutes, as paramedics were called to the scene.

The man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether there would be possible charges charges stemming from the incident, or whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.