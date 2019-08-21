MCTS driver hailed for spotting, helping boy on bicycle, who was ‘very young and alone’

GREENFIELD — Another Milwaukee County Transit System driver is being hailed for helping a child in need.

According to MCTS officials, on Wednesday morning, Aug. 21, Shamika Anderson saw a boy riding his bicycle in Greenfield — alone. She noticed he hesitated along the sidewalk, possibly confused about what to do.

MCTS officials said Anderson stopped her bus and told the boy, “Crossing the street? You can go ahead.”

When he still seemed unsure, Anderson jumped out of her bus and helped the boy get across safely.

According to MCTS officials, Anderson soon spotted the same little boy a couple miles away — and became concerned.

“Not only was he very young and alone, but he was traveling a long way, and crossing some very busy areas,” said Anderson.

Anderson and an MCTS supervisor caught up with the boy near 76th and Layton, and MCTS dispatchers notified police. Officers arrived and drove the boy back to his family’s home.

MCTS said the following in a news release: “Thank you to Greenfield Police, Shamika, and the entire MCTS team for working together to make sure the child was safe.”