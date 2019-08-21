Milwaukee Bucks: Team now has an official chocolate milk, to be sold at Kwik Trip

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip announced on Wednesday, Aug. 21 they have partnered to have Nature’s Touch Chocolate Milk become the new Official Chocolate Milk of the Milwaukee Bucks. Kwik Trip also becomes the presenting partner of Bucks Sundays at Fiserv Forum during the 2019-20 season.

A news release indicates the Official Chocolate Milk of the Milwaukee Bucks will be available at all Wisconsin Kwik Trip locations beginning Oct. 1. It comes in a pint-sized (16 oz) bottle featuring the Bucks logo, and is available in 1% and whole milk varieties.

As part of Bucks Sundays throughout the upcoming 2019-20 season, Kwik Trip and the Bucks will conduct season-long sweepstakes where fans can win unique experiences during each Sunday home game at Fiserv Forum. These experiences include:

VIP behind-the-scenes tours of Fiserv Forum

Tickets to a future Bucks game with the opportunity to watch warm-ups courtside

Junior announcer opportunity

Fans can sign up to be a part of these sweepstakes through the Kwik Trip mobile rewards app. There will also be additional Bucks and Fiserv Forum offers available for Kwik Trip rewards members.