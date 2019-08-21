Milwaukee’s ‘hottest annual dance showcase and workshops’ returning this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- One of Milwaukee's hottest annual dance showcase is returning this weekend. Gustavo and Krystal Nicola join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview o Baila Milwaukee.

About Baila Milwaukee 2019 (website)

Join us for Milwaukee's Hottest annual dance showcase and workshops. Celebrating Gustavo Krystal Dance's 5th year anniversary, the evening includes a live and entertaining dance show, showcasing Latin dance. We also bring to Milwaukee the some of the World's best dancers. This year we will be featuring World Champions from Colombia, Kike and Xiomar as well as the world's top salsa judges and salsa gurus, Tito and Tamara from Puerto Rico. We follow our show with an evening of social dancing and celebration.

We have several ticket options available. Please see a full description below in the discussion or contact us directly at 414-294-9494. Don't miss out on this years Baila Milwaukee 2019!