New safety feature won’t let teens drive their car until their seat-belt is buckled

Posted 9:21 am, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, August 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A new safety feature won't let teens drive their car until their seat-belt is buckled. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.

