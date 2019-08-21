MILWAUKEE -- A new safety feature won't let teens drive their car until their seat-belt is buckled. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.
New safety feature won’t let teens drive their car until their seat-belt is buckled
-
Car technology: Saving more lives, but not fast enough
-
Prosecutors: Man locked grandmother in car with no food, water while he gambled
-
Uber expands ‘no talking’ rides, launches helicopter service
-
Troopers seek to avoid ‘preventable death’ during annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign
-
Ford will sell a $1.2 million supercar that won’t be street-legal
-
-
Ford will sell a $1.2 million supercar that won’t be street-legal
-
A Krispy Kreme in Times Square will have stadium-style seats and a glaze waterfall
-
1 of 2 charged in pursuit, crash in which 4-year-old was abandoned in vehicle pleads not guilty
-
‘Seat belts save lives:’ State Rep. Jim Steineke pulls driver from rolled over car
-
Missouri store owner saves teen being chased by armed assailants
-
-
Police: Seat belt violation leads to seizure of 94 pounds of marijuana, set of nunchucks
-
EasyJet was criticized for making passengers fly in backless seats — except it didn’t
-
16-year-old crashes into McDonald’s after confusing accelerator with brakes