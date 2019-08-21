× Recognize them? Police seek women who stole credit cards at Planet Fitness in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Burlington police need your help identifying two women accused of using credit cards stolen from Planet Fitness.

Police said on Monday, Aug. 19, just before 8 p.m., a woman wearing a stripped shirt and khaki pants entered the facility claiming she forgot her cellphone in the locker room.

While she was in the locker room, two people were victimized. Several credit cards were taken from one of the victims.

The two women police need help identifying then went to Walmart and attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards, but the owner was alerted to the charge and declined it. The stolen cards were also used at Walgreens in Waterford, and Welks Citgo in Greenfield.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Burlington police. You can also submit a tip, anonymously, through Crime Stoppers https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=417&C=EC2329 and if the information is able to assist with this incident, you may be eligible for a cash reward! Reference IR 19-9600.