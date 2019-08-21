FRANKLIN -- There's a new baseball team bringing some major excitement to Franklin. Brian Kramp spent the morning out at Routine Field playing ball with Bo Vine.
About Routine Field (website)
Routine Field, a 4,000-seat stadium set to open spring 2019, will be home to the Milwaukee Milkmen and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball program.
The Milwaukee Milkmen will have their inaugural season in the new stadium this spring. The games will feature fan favorite foods, a beer garden and entertainment for the whole family.
Don't miss out on checking the stadium out for yourself in 2019 - it's pro baseball that is Udderly Different.