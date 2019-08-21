‘They were run down:’ Cameras captured 75-year-old mother, son, struck by truck near 19th and Grant

MILWAUKEE — A truck slammed into a mother and son as they crossed the street near 19th and Grant on Milwaukee’s south side, and the surveillance video is heart-stopping.

“They were run down — put it that way,” said Paul Reyes, whose mother, Maria, and brother, Nick, were struck on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Surveillance cameras captured the man walking away, with his mother laying unconscious in the street.

“He got up and walked into the bar,” said Paul Reyes. “My brother just has scrapes and bruises because my mother took the hit and like, pushed him, and he flew.”

Reyes said his mother suffered serious injuries.

“She’s out of it most of the time,” said Paul Reyes. “She has seven broken ribs, a broken collarbone on the right side, and a broken pelvis.”

The surveillance video shed light on the moments leading up to the crash — and left Reyes wondering what went wrong with the driver, who stayed at the scene after the crash.

“They waited for him to go,” said Reyes. “He didn’t go. All the sudden he goes when they’re directly in front of them. On his phone, asleep at the wheel, or on some type of drug.”

Reyes said he was hopeful charges would be filed against the driver, as his family works to heal.

“Just pretty sad, and wondering what is going to happen next,” said Reyes.