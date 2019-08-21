Thousands of GE volunteers spruce up schools across greater Milwaukee area

WEST ALLIS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Irving Elementary School in West Allis for the GE Healthcare 25th annual Community Service Day.

About 25th annual GE Healthcare Community Service Day (website)

This is the 25th annual GE Healthcare Community Service Day (CSD) in greater Milwaukee. Since 1994, thousands of GE employees have been part of creating welcoming and inspiring learning environments at local schools.

CSD is a supersized commitment to local schools and GE’s largest single-day volunteer event worldwide. Today, nearly 2,000 GE employees, retirees and friends are volunteering at 19 different schools across Milwaukee (12), Waukesha (4), Wauwatosa (1) and West Allis (2) to prepare the facilities for the upcoming school year.

Volunteers will be painting walls and rooms, creating murals, landscaping, cleaning, organizing classrooms and more to create a welcoming learning environment for the schools’ 10,000+ students