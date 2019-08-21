‘Twist and go:’ Harley-Davidson offers demo rides for its all-electric LiveWire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson gave riders on Wednesday, Aug. 21 the opportunity try out its new all-electric motorcycle, LiveWire.

Demo rides are being run at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Canal Street.

"It's totally different, it's unique," said Paul James, Marketing Channels Manager for Harley-Davidson. "There's no shifting, there's no clutch. So it's like twist and go."

The LiveWire can reach a speed of 60 miles an hour in less than three seconds. It also has a whole suite of electronics on it that are helping you manage the motorcycle in different conditions.

So what kind of response is Harley-Davidson getting after riders experience LiveWire for the first time?

"When you ride LiveWire and you experience that pure adrenaline and acceleration, it's mind-bending," James said.

LiveWire will retail for $29,799 and is now available for sale. Harley-Davidson has indicated more all-electric motorcycles are in the works.

If you're interested in getting a demo ride of LiveWire, watch for event dates at the Harley-Davidson Museum.