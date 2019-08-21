‘Twist and go:’ Harley-Davidson offers demo rides for its all-electric LiveWire

Posted 2:39 pm, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:14PM, August 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson gave riders on Wednesday, Aug. 21 the opportunity try out its new all-electric motorcycle, LiveWire.

Demo rides are being run at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Canal Street.

"It's totally different, it's unique," said Paul James, Marketing Channels Manager for Harley-Davidson. "There's no shifting, there's no clutch. So it's like twist and go."

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

The LiveWire can reach a speed of 60 miles an hour in less than three seconds. It also has a whole suite of electronics on it that are helping you manage the motorcycle in different conditions.

So what kind of response is Harley-Davidson getting after riders experience LiveWire for the first time?

"When you ride LiveWire and you experience that pure adrenaline and acceleration, it's mind-bending," James said.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

LiveWire will retail for $29,799 and is now available for sale. Harley-Davidson has indicated more all-electric motorcycles are in the works.

If you're interested in getting a demo ride of LiveWire, watch for event dates at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.