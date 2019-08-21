× ‘We have plans for a safe Fiesta:’ Police investigate threat of shooting at Mexican Fiesta

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirmed they’re investigating a threat against Mexican Fiesta, Aug. 23-25 at Maier Festival Park, but organizers said they’re not letting it get in the way.

“We’re taking this seriously, but we are continuing the event, and want to make sure that everybody knows that everything is being done to have a safe event,” said Ruben Burgos, Hispanic Scholarship Foundation of Wisconsin.

The message that was shared online came to the attention of organizers on Saturday. It alluded to a planned shooting at the celebration.

